DICE (DICE Therapeutics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $34.52 in the prior trading day, DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) closed at $35.51, up 2.87%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 956833 shares were traded. DICE stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DICE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.60 and its Current Ratio is at 23.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On September 07, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.

On July 18, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 18, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,640,000 shares for $36.50 per share. The transaction valued at 59,860,000 led to the insider holds 6,848,911 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DICE has reached a high of $45.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 871.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 942.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.80M. Insiders hold about 3.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DICE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 4.70, compared to 4.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.38% and a Short% of Float of 20.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.6 and -$2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.14. EPS for the following year is -$3.16, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.53 and -$3.58.