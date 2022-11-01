Enova International Inc. (ENVA) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Enova International Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) was $37.49 for the day, up 1.46% from the previous closing price of $36.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 589858 shares were traded. ENVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.40 and its Current Ratio is at 16.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2022, Janney Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $46 to $48.

Maxim Group Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Cunningham Steven E sold 29,674 shares for $31.00 per share. The transaction valued at 919,894 led to the insider holds 178,356 shares of the business.

Rahilly Sean sold 1,430 shares of ENVA for $63,706 on Feb 14. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 77,803 shares after completing the transaction at $44.55 per share. On Feb 04, another insider, Fisher David, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,394 shares for $40.46 each. As a result, the insider received 177,767 and left with 440,443 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enova’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENVA has reached a high of $47.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.93.

Shares Statistics:

ENVA traded an average of 206.98K shares per day over the past three months and 281.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.00M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ENVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 8.16, compared to 2.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.57% and a Short% of Float of 8.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.6 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $2.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.51, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.5 and $5.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.28. EPS for the following year is $7.13, with 4 analysts recommending between $7.79 and $6.77.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $411.5M to a low estimate of $393.1M. As of the current estimate, Enova International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $264.72M, an estimated increase of 53.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $438.56M, an increase of 53.30% over than the figure of $53.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $465.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $415M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 41.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $1.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.