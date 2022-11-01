Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: FBC) was $38.70 for the day, up 0.76% from the previous closing price of $38.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3185442 shares were traded. FBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FBC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on June 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $44 from $64 previously.

On June 03, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $52.25 to $44.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when Davis Reginald E sold 750 shares for $40.28 per share. The transaction valued at 30,210 led to the insider holds 1,148 shares of the business.

Schoels Peter bought 13,500 shares of FBC for $509,190 on May 27. The Director now owns 18,579 shares after completing the transaction at $37.72 per share. On May 03, another insider, Buck Karen, who serves as the EVP and Director of Operations of the company, bought 500 shares for $36.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,164 and bolstered with 3,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Flagstar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBC has reached a high of $53.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.21.

Shares Statistics:

FBC traded an average of 605.09K shares per day over the past three months and 1.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.92M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FBC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 2.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 6.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, FBC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%. The current Payout Ratio is 2.90% for FBC, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 10, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $2.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.94 and $4.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.69. EPS for the following year is $4.65, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.97 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $197M to a low estimate of $187M. As of the current estimate, Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $182.72M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $215.32M, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $198M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $812.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $747M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $789.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $747M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $838.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $901.2M and the low estimate is $803M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.