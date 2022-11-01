GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) was $0.46 for the day, up 15.00% from the previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 776059 shares were traded. GOCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3902.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GOCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 03, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Jones Clinton P. bought 530,000 shares for $3.66 per share. The transaction valued at 1,939,270 led to the insider holds 807,300 shares of the business.

Cruz Brandon M. bought 530,000 shares of GOCO for $1,939,270 on Nov 22. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 807,300 shares after completing the transaction at $3.66 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, NVX Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 530,000 shares for $3.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,939,270 and bolstered with 807,300 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOCO has reached a high of $5.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3991, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9497.

Shares Statistics:

GOCO traded an average of 1.16M shares per day over the past three months and 574.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 329.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.58M. Insiders hold about 12.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GOCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.29, compared to 5.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 6.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $135M to a low estimate of $126.9M. As of the current estimate, GoHealth Inc.’s year-ago sales were $196.9M, an estimated decrease of -33.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.5M, a decrease of -32.70% over than the figure of -$33.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $167.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $981.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $996.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $997.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.