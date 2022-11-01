How is Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s (AMEX: AAU) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $0.24 in the prior trading day, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) closed at $0.21, down -10.92%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0260 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4754590 shares were traded. AAU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2394 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2120.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AAU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.70 and its Current Ratio is at 15.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAU has reached a high of $0.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2290, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2738.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 233.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 890.78k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 137.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.98M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AAU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 395.94k with a Short Ratio of 0.99, compared to 285.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.