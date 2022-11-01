How is TrueCar Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TRUE) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) closed at $1.80 in the last session, up 18.42% from day before closing price of $1.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1030480 shares were traded. TRUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6228.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRUE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Mendel John W sold 12,578 shares for $2.77 per share. The transaction valued at 34,795 led to the insider holds 148,528 shares of the business.

Mendel John W sold 3,000 shares of TRUE for $9,933 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 115,652 shares after completing the transaction at $3.31 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Mendel John W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,149 shares for $3.40 each. As a result, the insider received 14,091 and left with 118,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRUE has reached a high of $4.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7286, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8515.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRUE traded on average about 445.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 258.87k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 91.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.38M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TRUE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.57, compared to 3.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $184M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $170.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $177.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $231.7M, down -23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $207.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $233M and the low estimate is $180.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.