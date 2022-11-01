I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV).

After finishing at $3.21 in the prior trading day, F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) closed at $3.34, up 4.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 832100 shares were traded. FXLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1650.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FXLV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP bought 300,000 shares for $2.53 per share. The transaction valued at 758,730 led to the insider holds 9,728,141 shares of the business.

KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP bought 365,000 shares of FXLV for $983,127 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 9,604,530 shares after completing the transaction at $2.69 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $2.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 665,975 and bolstered with 9,454,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FXLV has reached a high of $16.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7402, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.9766.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 520.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 95.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.46M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FXLV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 4.53, compared to 2.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 8.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $50.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.5M to a low estimate of $23M. As of the current estimate, F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.83M, an estimated increase of 87.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.66M, an increase of 112.20% over than the figure of $87.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FXLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $274.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $230.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.02M, up 72.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $282.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $342.74M and the low estimate is $147.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.