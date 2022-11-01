I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI).

The price of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) closed at $1.02 in the last session, up 4.81% from day before closing price of $0.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0468 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1764908 shares were traded. OGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9733.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OGI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGI has reached a high of $2.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9725, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2325.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OGI traded on average about 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 718.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 311.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.27M. Insiders hold about 18.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.93% stake in the company. Shares short for OGI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.03M with a Short Ratio of 7.43, compared to 13.21M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $34.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.48M to a low estimate of $34.48M. As of the current estimate, OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.87M, an estimated increase of 73.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.33M, an increase of 23.10% less than the figure of $73.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.33M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $112.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $112.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.27M, up 78.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $158.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $158.99M and the low estimate is $158.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.