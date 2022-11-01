I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH).

The price of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) closed at $3.92 in the last session, up 3.16% from day before closing price of $3.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 828956 shares were traded. RVPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4973 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7850.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RVPH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Narayan Prabhu bought 50,000 shares for $1.66 per share. The transaction valued at 83,000 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Narayan Prabhu bought 50,000 shares of RVPH for $60,670 on Jun 30. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.21 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVPH has reached a high of $4.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4498, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8118.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RVPH traded on average about 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 602.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.95M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RVPH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 502.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.53, compared to 135.05k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 4.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$0.54.