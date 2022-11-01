I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY).

After finishing at $0.98 in the prior trading day, The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) closed at $1.01, up 2.66%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0262 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610784 shares were traded. BODY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9507.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BODY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on May 05, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.27.

On March 29, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.40.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Hold to Sell on November 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Daikeler Carl bought 225,000 shares for $2.18 per share. The transaction valued at 490,725 led to the insider holds 2,864,679 shares of the business.

Daikeler Carl bought 363,800 shares of BODY for $806,726 on May 31. The insider now owns 2,639,679 shares after completing the transaction at $2.22 per share. On May 27, another insider, Daikeler Carl, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 325,844 shares for $2.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 688,541 and bolstered with 2,275,879 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BODY has reached a high of $5.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1669, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5625.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 486.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 633.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 307.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.46M. Insiders hold about 16.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BODY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.04M with a Short Ratio of 18.82, compared to 9.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 10.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $183.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $188.38M to a low estimate of $176.4M. As of the current estimate, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $223.11M, an estimated decrease of -17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $194.25M, a decrease of -21.30% less than the figure of -$17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $184.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BODY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $777.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $766.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $772.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $873.64M, down -11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $794.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $829.3M and the low estimate is $734.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.