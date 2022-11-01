In spite of Clene Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CLNN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) closed at $0.99 down -1.98% from its previous closing price of $1.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539402 shares were traded. CLNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9990 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Clene Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 18, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On May 02, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on May 02, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Stevens John Henry bought 47,662 shares for $3.85 per share. The transaction valued at 183,499 led to the insider holds 335,234 shares of the business.

Etherington Robert Dee sold 23,483 shares of CLNN for $110,840 on Jul 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 56,593 shares after completing the transaction at $4.72 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, MATLIN DAVID J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 74,610 shares for $2.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 187,271 and bolstered with 2,422,397 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Clene’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 155.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLNN has reached a high of $6.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3828, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8508.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLNN has traded an average of 331.53K shares per day and 236.2k over the past ten days. A total of 63.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.96M. Insiders hold about 30.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 9.01, compared to 3.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 7.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.9.