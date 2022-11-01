In spite of Planet Fitness Inc.’s (NYSE:PLNT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Planet Fitness Inc.’s stock clocked out at $65.48, up 3.18% from its previous closing price of $63.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1182647 shares were traded. PLNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLNT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on October 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $70 from $73 previously.

On September 26, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $70.

Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on July 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Bode William sold 44 shares for $81.25 per share. The transaction valued at 3,575 led to the insider holds 7,310 shares of the business.

Bode William sold 116 shares of PLNT for $9,730 on Apr 05. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 7,354 shares after completing the transaction at $83.88 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Tucker Jeremy, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 111 shares for $90.59 each. As a result, the insider received 10,055 and left with 4,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Planet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 89.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLNT has reached a high of $99.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLNT traded 919.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 834.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.02M. Shares short for PLNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.65, compared to 2.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.76 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $2.13, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.42 and $1.88.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $229.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $242M to a low estimate of $214.2M. As of the current estimate, Planet Fitness Inc.’s year-ago sales were $127.56M, an estimated increase of 80.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $962.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $895M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $915.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $587.02M, up 56.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.