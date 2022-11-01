In What Direction Will Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CYXT) Stock Goes From Here?

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) closed the day trading at $2.42 down -7.28% from the previous closing price of $2.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1134925 shares were traded. CYXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5985 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CYXT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

On January 03, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $14.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on January 03, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Semah Victor sold 8,292 shares for $11.77 per share. The transaction valued at 97,597 led to the insider holds 29,202 shares of the business.

Sagasta Carlos Ignacio sold 19,304 shares of CYXT for $227,208 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 54,258 shares after completing the transaction at $11.77 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Rowland James Randolph, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 16,994 shares for $11.77 each. As a result, the insider received 200,019 and left with 59,845 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYXT has reached a high of $15.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6152, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.2941.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CYXT traded about 750.42K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CYXT traded about 543.65k shares per day. A total of 178.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.96M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CYXT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.94M with a Short Ratio of 8.10, compared to 5.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.33% and a Short% of Float of 42.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $748.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $741.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $745.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $703.7M, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $785.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $792.4M and the low estimate is $775.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.