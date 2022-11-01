In What Direction Will Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (NYSE:YMM) Stock Goes From Here?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) closed the day trading at $4.76 down -1.65% from the previous closing price of $4.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2704071 shares were traded. YMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YMM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.90 and its Current Ratio is at 11.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On August 26, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.50.

On August 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.50.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on August 03, 2021, with a $20.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YMM has reached a high of $17.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.5686, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3371.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YMM traded about 5.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YMM traded about 5.7M shares per day. A total of 1.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 921.38M. Shares short for YMM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 38.34M with a Short Ratio of 6.08, compared to 31.2M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $236.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $236.49M to a low estimate of $236.49M. As of the current estimate, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $173.28M, an estimated increase of 36.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $256.49M, an increase of 33.60% less than the figure of $36.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $256.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $256.49M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $982.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $958.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $968.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $722.05M, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.