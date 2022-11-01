In What Direction Will Genesis Energy L.P.’s (NYSE:GEL) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) was $11.49 for the day, down -1.12% from the previous closing price of $11.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 769260 shares were traded. GEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GEL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 23, 2021, CapitalOne Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $11.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when Flynn Edward T bought 20,000 shares for $10.02 per share. The transaction valued at 200,400 led to the insider holds 120,000 shares of the business.

Davison James E bought 10,000 shares of GEL for $94,762 on Aug 05. The Director now owns 2,707,890 shares after completing the transaction at $9.48 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Davison James E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $9.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 291,300 and bolstered with 2,697,890 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEL has reached a high of $13.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.93.

Shares Statistics:

GEL traded an average of 580.99K shares per day over the past three months and 940.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.42M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GEL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.78M with a Short Ratio of 5.60, compared to 5.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 8.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, GEL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.94.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $525.4M to a low estimate of $525.4M. As of the current estimate, Genesis Energy L.P.’s year-ago sales were $503.86M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $550.37M, an increase of 36.70% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $550.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $550.37M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.13B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.