INBX (Inhibrx Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) closed at $32.18 down -1.68% from its previous closing price of $32.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 671447 shares were traded. INBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inhibrx Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SMBC Nikko on March 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On September 21, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Kayyem Jon Faiz sold 9,500 shares for $30.13 per share. The transaction valued at 286,232 led to the insider holds 3,252,801 shares of the business.

Lappe Mark sold 26,000 shares of INBX for $769,443 on Oct 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,564,252 shares after completing the transaction at $29.59 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,333,333 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 39,999,857 and bolstered with 2,427,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 164.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INBX has reached a high of $47.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INBX has traded an average of 730.55K shares per day and 509.99k over the past ten days. A total of 39.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.76M. Insiders hold about 31.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INBX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 5.42, compared to 3.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.13% and a Short% of Float of 14.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.67 and a low estimate of -$0.85, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.69 and low estimates of -$0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.76 and -$3.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.18. EPS for the following year is -$3.52, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.45 and -$4.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.81M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Inhibrx Inc.’s year-ago sales were $954k, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.23M, down -31.80% from the average estimate.