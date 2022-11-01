Investing in Aravive Inc. (ARAV) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Aravive Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.31, up 23.58% from its previous closing price of $1.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4392349 shares were traded. ARAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARAV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on June 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On March 08, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Giaccia Amato sold 3,245 shares for $3.22 per share. The transaction valued at 10,449 led to the insider holds 990,246 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARAV has reached a high of $4.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8321, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3329.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARAV traded 146.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 195.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.85M. Insiders hold about 41.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARAV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 133.36k with a Short Ratio of 1.34, compared to 118.31k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.46% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.77, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.15 and -$2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.45. EPS for the following year is -$2.3, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.86 and -$2.83.