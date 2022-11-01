Investing in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s stock clocked out at $13.53, up 4.48% from its previous closing price of $12.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 859230 shares were traded. ASC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASC has reached a high of $13.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASC traded 739.56K shares on average per day over the past three months and 825.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.48M. Insiders hold about 9.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ASC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 434.77k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.48 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.82. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.54 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $52.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $63.59M to a low estimate of $38.1M. As of the current estimate, Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s year-ago sales were $25M, an estimated increase of 109.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.19M, an increase of 76.50% less than the figure of $109.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $215.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $215.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $215.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $103.91M, up 107.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $192.97M and the low estimate is $140.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -23.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.