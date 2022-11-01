Is Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) closed at $6.80 in the last session, up 34.65% from day before closing price of $5.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10594683 shares were traded. GETY stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GETY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

On September 20, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.25.Macquarie initiated its Neutral rating on September 20, 2022, with a $8.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold 5,200 shares for $8.74 per share. The transaction valued at 45,455 led to the insider holds 64,596,723 shares of the business.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold 131,618 shares of GETY for $1,118,964 on Sep 19. The 10% Owner now owns 64,601,923 shares after completing the transaction at $8.50 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Neuberger Berman Group LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,044,457 shares for $9.27 each. As a result, the insider received 9,687,233 and left with 64,733,541 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Getty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GETY has reached a high of $37.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GETY traded on average about 764.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 211.37k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 394.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.69M. Insiders hold about 68.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.80% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.