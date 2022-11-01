Is this a Prime Time To acquire Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) stock

The price of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) closed at $17.70 in the last session, up 1.96% from day before closing price of $17.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1140571 shares were traded. ARCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARCT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on May 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Chivukula Pad sold 8,100 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 324,000 led to the insider holds 594,448 shares of the business.

Chivukula Pad sold 3,633 shares of ARCT for $145,328 on Dec 16. The Chief Scientific Officer & COO now owns 602,548 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Chivukula Pad, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer & COO of the company, sold 6,367 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 254,680 and left with 606,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARCT has reached a high of $48.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARCT traded on average about 435.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 395.85k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 26.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.90M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 6.05, compared to 3.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.93% and a Short% of Float of 16.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.24 and a low estimate of -$2.42, while EPS last year was -$2.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.77, with high estimates of -$1.11 and low estimates of -$2.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.28 and -$9.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.18. EPS for the following year is -$2.47, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.86 and -$9.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $68.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.4M, up 127.50% from the average estimate.