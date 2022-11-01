Is this a Prime Time To acquire MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) stock

The price of MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) closed at $2.87 in the last session, up 7.89% from day before closing price of $2.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5404235 shares were traded. MPLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MPLN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.50.

On April 07, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 07, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Tabak Mark sold 4,500,000 shares for $3.80 per share. The transaction valued at 17,100,000 led to the insider holds 1,099,636 shares of the business.

Kim Michael sold 50,000 shares of MPLN for $218,360 on Aug 11. The SVP, Chief Information Officer now owns 362,386 shares after completing the transaction at $4.37 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Head James M, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 300,000 shares for $4.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,302,000 and bolstered with 300,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MultiPlan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPLN has reached a high of $6.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0346, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2332.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MPLN traded on average about 2.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.28M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 639.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 595.55M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MPLN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 31.04M with a Short Ratio of 11.05, compared to 29.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.86% and a Short% of Float of 8.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $293.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $294.61M to a low estimate of $292M. As of the current estimate, MultiPlan Corporation’s year-ago sales were $276.27M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.12B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.