Is this a Prime Time To acquire Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) stock

The price of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) closed at $1.93 in the last session, up 66.38% from day before closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.7700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 101312586 shares were traded. SONN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SONN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONN has reached a high of $9.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0376, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7105.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SONN traded on average about 336.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 5.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.87M. Insiders hold about 2.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SONN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 266.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.50, compared to 2.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 0.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $200k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $484k, down -58.70% from the average estimate.