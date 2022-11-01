Is this a Prime Time To acquire Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) stock

After finishing at $13.19 in the prior trading day, Xperi Holding Corporation (NYSE: XPER) closed at $13.97, up 5.91%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507573 shares were traded. XPER stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XPER by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On October 06, 2022, BWS Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Top Pick rating and target price of $30.

On August 02, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $19.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on August 02, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Durr Laura sold 5,000 shares for $15.61 per share. The transaction valued at 78,052 led to the insider holds 36,773 shares of the business.

Skaaden Geir sold 10,000 shares of XPER for $200,000 on Dec 07. The Chief Products & Services Ofc now owns 185,729 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPER has reached a high of $26.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 466.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 448.2k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.71M. Shares short for XPER as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.65, compared to 4.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.39% and a Short% of Float of 7.32%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.28.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.86 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $223.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $233.57M to a low estimate of $213.5M. As of the current estimate, Xperi Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $222.27M, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $225.04M, an increase of 2.60% over than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $230.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $220M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $955.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $919.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $934.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $877.7M, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $932.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $957.71M and the low estimate is $909M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.