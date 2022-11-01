It’s a good day to be an Innovid Corp. (CTV) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Innovid Corp.’s stock clocked out at $3.74, up 11.31% from its previous closing price of $3.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 637924 shares were traded. CTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.70.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Innovid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTV has reached a high of $10.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9908, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9784.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTV traded 512.43K shares on average per day over the past three months and 298.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 132.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.45M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CTV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 6.58, compared to 553.93k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $136.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $138.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $90.29M, up 53.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $180.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $187M and the low estimate is $176.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.