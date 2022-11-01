It’s an appealing income play to consider Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)

The price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) closed at $8.13 in the last session, up 1.37% from day before closing price of $8.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1730006 shares were traded. AUPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AUPH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.30 and its Current Ratio is at 13.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 10, 2021, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $33 to $31.

Oppenheimer Downgraded its Outperform to Perform on October 28, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when MacKay-Dunn R. Hector bought 5,000 shares for $11.00 per share. The transaction valued at 54,985 led to the insider holds 11,000 shares of the business.

MILNE GEORGE M JR bought 5,000 shares of AUPH for $54,100 on Mar 04. The Director now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.82 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Donley Matthew Maxwell, who serves as the Ex VP, Intern’l Operations of the company, sold 3,052 shares for $12.01 each. As a result, the insider received 36,655 and left with 16,224 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUPH has reached a high of $33.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AUPH traded on average about 2.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 141.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.67M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AUPH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.33, compared to 9.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.76% and a Short% of Float of 9.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $156M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $112.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $134.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.6M, up 195.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $250.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310.5M and the low estimate is $202.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 86.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.