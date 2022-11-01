It’s an appealing income play to consider Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN)

After finishing at $0.49 in the prior trading day, Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) closed at $0.51, up 3.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0163 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2699421 shares were traded. GNLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5495 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4530.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GNLN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 01, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.30.

On September 07, 2021, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2021, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Schoenfeld Adam sold 33,000 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 11,009 led to the insider holds 36,244 shares of the business.

Schoenfeld Adam sold 33,000 shares of GNLN for $11,718 on May 06. The Director now owns 69,244 shares after completing the transaction at $0.36 per share. On Apr 29, another insider, Schoenfeld Adam, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 33,000 shares for $0.35 each. As a result, the insider received 11,540 and left with 102,244 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNLN has reached a high of $42.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0503, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5595.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 473.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GNLN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.14, compared to 3.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is $0, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $50.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.19M to a low estimate of $48.7M. As of the current estimate, Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.72M, an estimated increase of 45.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.33M, an increase of 29.10% less than the figure of $45.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $212.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $201M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $208.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $166.06M, up 25.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $253.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $278.7M and the low estimate is $240.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.