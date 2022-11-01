It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Afya Limited (AFYA) stock

The closing price of Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) was $14.74 for the day, up 1.80% from the previous closing price of $14.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584774 shares were traded. AFYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AFYA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on April 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $19 from $18 previously.

On July 21, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $28.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Afya’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFYA has reached a high of $17.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.73.

Shares Statistics:

AFYA traded an average of 281.28K shares per day over the past three months and 340.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.78M. Insiders hold about 31.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AFYA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 684.27k with a Short Ratio of 1.69, compared to 753.66k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.66 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $447.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $421.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $436.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $344.77M, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $503M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $519.82M and the low estimate is $472.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.