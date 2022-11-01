It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) stock

The closing price of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) was $129.23 for the day, up 1.10% from the previous closing price of $127.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1210851 shares were traded. CHKP stock price reached its highest trading level at $129.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHKP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 07, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $115.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on July 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $140.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Check’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHKP has reached a high of $149.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.81.

Shares Statistics:

CHKP traded an average of 875.16K shares per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.65M. Insiders hold about 24.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CHKP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.86, compared to 2.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $1.58, while EPS last year was $1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.71, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.46 and $6.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.21. EPS for the following year is $7.91, with 28 analysts recommending between $8.65 and $7.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $566M to a low estimate of $550.3M. As of the current estimate, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $523.77M, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $566.24M, an increase of 6.90% less than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $575M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $557.6M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHKP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.