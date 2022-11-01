It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) stock

The closing price of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) was $11.97 for the day, up 1.53% from the previous closing price of $11.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1476301 shares were traded. XM stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 29, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $28.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Neutral rating on March 29, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C. bought 72,075 shares for $27.90 per share. The transaction valued at 2,010,718 led to the insider holds 2,286,624 shares of the business.

SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C. bought 100,497 shares of XM for $2,866,044 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 2,219,883 shares after completing the transaction at $28.52 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, SLTA VI (GP), L.L.C., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,443 shares for $28.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 242,773 and bolstered with 2,126,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XM has reached a high of $47.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.29.

Shares Statistics:

XM traded an average of 1.66M shares per day over the past three months and 2.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 582.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.62M. Insiders hold about 18.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for XM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.70, compared to 3.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 4.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 32.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.