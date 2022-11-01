JOBY (Joby Aviation Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) closed at $4.82 in the last session, up 2.55% from day before closing price of $4.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2581243 shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6150.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JOBY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 39.20 and its Current Ratio is at 39.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when DeHoff Kate sold 8,500 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 34,765 led to the insider holds 120,241 shares of the business.

Allison Eric sold 28,325 shares of JOBY for $115,849 on Oct 13. The Head of Product now owns 206,666 shares after completing the transaction at $4.09 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Field Matthew, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 11,515 shares for $4.45 each. As a result, the insider received 51,242 and left with 122,384 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $10.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9142, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1543.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JOBY traded on average about 3.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.83M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 581.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 350.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 37.52M with a Short Ratio of 8.69, compared to 32.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 16.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.69.