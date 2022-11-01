RJF (Raymond James Financial Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) closed at $118.14 in the last session, down -0.92% from day before closing price of $119.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1444549 shares were traded. RJF stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RJF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $117.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $125.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Bunn James E sold 4,000 shares for $106.75 per share. The transaction valued at 427,004 led to the insider holds 21,096 shares of the business.

Bunn James E sold 6,000 shares of RJF for $601,287 on May 03. The Pres-GlobEq&Inv Banking-RJA now owns 25,096 shares after completing the transaction at $100.21 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Allaire Bella Loykhter, who serves as the Executive Vice President-RJA of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $114.78 each. As a result, the insider received 1,721,700 and left with 70,357 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Raymond’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RJF has reached a high of $119.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RJF traded on average about 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.98M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 210.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RJF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.53, compared to 1.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RJF is 1.36, which was 1.52 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.38. The current Payout Ratio is 15.30% for RJF, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 21, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.07 and a low estimate of $1.88, while EPS last year was $2.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.3, with high estimates of $2.54 and low estimates of $2.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.08 and $7.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.36. EPS for the following year is $9.15, with 9 analysts recommending between $10.8 and $7.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.86B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.69B, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.94B, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.78B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RJF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.76B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.58B and the low estimate is $11.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.