ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) was $420.74 for the day, up 0.08% from the previous closing price of $420.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1897854 shares were traded. NOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $428.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $414.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NOW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $516.

On October 27, 2022, MoffettNathanson Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $549.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 6,600 shares for $385.46 per share. The transaction valued at 2,544,047 led to the insider holds 31,800 shares of the business.

ELMER RUSSELL S sold 2,666 shares of NOW for $1,127,185 on Sep 19. The General Counsel now owns 6,627 shares after completing the transaction at $422.80 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, LUDDY FREDERIC B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,600 shares for $423.90 each. As a result, the insider received 2,797,732 and left with 32,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ServiceNow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 425.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOW has reached a high of $707.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $337.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 409.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 480.12.

Shares Statistics:

NOW traded an average of 1.75M shares per day over the past three months and 2.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 202.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NOW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 1.95, compared to 4.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $1.77, while EPS last year was $1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.09, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.45 and $7.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.3. EPS for the following year is $9.2, with 31 analysts recommending between $10.05 and $8.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.9B, up 24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.49B and the low estimate is $8.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.