Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) closed the day trading at $2.62 up 2.34% from the previous closing price of $2.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20377367 shares were traded. LLAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LLAP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On August 15, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On June 15, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Beach Point Capital Management sold 236,764 shares for $3.09 per share. The transaction valued at 731,601 led to the insider holds 1,315,508 shares of the business.

Beach Point Capital Management sold 65,230 shares of LLAP for $201,561 on Oct 31. The 10% Owner now owns 1,061,010 shares after completing the transaction at $3.09 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Beach Point Capital Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,875 shares for $4.01 each. As a result, the insider received 19,549 and left with 1,075,908 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LLAP has reached a high of $12.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0504, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7370.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LLAP traded about 486.09K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LLAP traded about 545.1k shares per day. A total of 137.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.52M. Insiders hold about 14.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LLAP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.52, compared to 847.59k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.