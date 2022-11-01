The name Enservco Corporation (ENSV) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Enservco Corporation’s stock clocked out at $2.61, up 17.57% from its previous closing price of $2.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 939690 shares were traded. ENSV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1658.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ENSV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on November 13, 2015, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $1.25 from $2 previously.

On March 19, 2015, Northland Capital reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $2.75.

On September 08, 2014, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $4.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on September 08, 2014, with a $4 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENSV has reached a high of $8.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6289, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9202.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ENSV traded 558.79K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.92M. Insiders hold about 5.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ENSV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 210.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.24, compared to 352.34k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $11.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.43M to a low estimate of $11.4M. As of the current estimate, Enservco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.14M, an estimated increase of 122.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.24M, an increase of 37.40% less than the figure of $122.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.24M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENSV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.34M, up 96.40% from the average estimate.