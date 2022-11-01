The name ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) closed at $5.50 down -5.17% from its previous closing price of $5.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1092956 shares were traded. IBRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.48.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ImmunityBio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on August 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4092.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBRX has reached a high of $8.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IBRX has traded an average of 1.65M shares per day and 1.34M over the past ten days. A total of 397.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.44M. Insiders hold about 79.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IBRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.46M with a Short Ratio of 14.25, compared to 19.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.64% and a Short% of Float of 22.73%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $20k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $20k to a low estimate of $20k. As of the current estimate, ImmunityBio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $339k, an estimated decrease of -94.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $934k, down -90.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.21M and the low estimate is $20.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22,355.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.