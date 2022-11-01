There is a good chance EQRx Inc. (EQRX) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $5.40 in the prior trading day, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) closed at $5.14, down -4.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1696070 shares were traded. EQRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EQRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.70 and its Current Ratio is at 28.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on August 16, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

On June 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQRX has reached a high of $9.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 473.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 405.10M. Insiders hold about 16.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EQRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.72M with a Short Ratio of 8.84, compared to 19.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.25% and a Short% of Float of 5.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.78 and -$0.92.