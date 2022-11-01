There is a good chance Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $6.67 in the prior trading day, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) closed at $6.94, up 4.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 881818 shares were traded. PRVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.46.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRVB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

SVB Leerink reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on April 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 when Ramos Eleanor bought 5,201 shares for $6.49 per share. The transaction valued at 33,765 led to the insider holds 70,000 shares of the business.

Palmer Ashleigh bought 3,750 shares of PRVB for $24,990 on Nov 30. The Director and CEO now owns 2,570,050 shares after completing the transaction at $6.66 per share. On Nov 24, another insider, Leon Francisco, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, bought 5,550 shares for $7.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 40,188 and bolstered with 2,573,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 203.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRVB has reached a high of $8.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.16M. Insiders hold about 6.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.97, compared to 4.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.72 and -$2.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.16. EPS for the following year is -$1.4, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$2.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRVB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4M, up 274.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $232.7M and the low estimate is $10.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,710.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.