There Is Still Room For Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) was $7.86 for the day, down -0.88% from the previous closing price of $7.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526665 shares were traded. GPMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GPMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on May 14, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $15 from $12 previously.

On March 26, 2020, JMP Securities Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On January 08, 2020, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on January 08, 2020, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Granite’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPMT has reached a high of $14.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.95.

Shares Statistics:

GPMT traded an average of 454.99K shares per day over the past three months and 498.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.44M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GPMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 5.92, compared to 1.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, GPMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.2M to a low estimate of $22.78M. As of the current estimate, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22.78M, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.36M, an increase of 10.20% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.13M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $92.71M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $111.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $123.1M and the low estimate is $104.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.