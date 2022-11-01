There Is Still Room For LiveOne Inc. (LVO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) closed the day trading at $0.71 down -7.53% from the previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0582 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533390 shares were traded. LVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LVO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when ELLIN ROBERT S bought 25,000 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 18,680 led to the insider holds 2,029,666 shares of the business.

ELLIN ROBERT S bought 10,000 shares of LVO for $9,148 on Aug 30. The CEO & Chairman now owns 2,004,666 shares after completing the transaction at $0.91 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, ELLIN ROBERT S, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,490 and bolstered with 1,994,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LVO has reached a high of $2.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8646, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8965.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LVO traded about 214.63K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LVO traded about 187.39k shares per day. A total of 82.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.48M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LVO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.31M with a Short Ratio of 9.95, compared to 5.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 5.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $24.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.93M to a low estimate of $23M. As of the current estimate, LiveOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.03M, an estimated decrease of -13.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.02M, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $155.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165M and the low estimate is $146.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.