There Is Still Room For QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) was $89.82 for the day, up 1.18% from the previous closing price of $88.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 587813 shares were traded. QDEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QDEL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 19, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $90.

On July 20, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $86.UBS initiated its Sell rating on July 20, 2022, with a $86 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 when POLAN MARY LAKE PH D sold 1,525 shares for $113.59 per share. The transaction valued at 173,227 led to the insider holds 18,162 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, QuidelOrtho’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QDEL has reached a high of $180.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.71.

Shares Statistics:

QDEL traded an average of 726.37K shares per day over the past three months and 567.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.30M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QDEL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.47M with a Short Ratio of 4.32, compared to 2.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 4.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.69 and a low estimate of $2.1, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17 and $13.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.5. EPS for the following year is $5.22, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.13 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $850M to a low estimate of $367.43M. As of the current estimate, QuidelOrtho Corporation’s year-ago sales were $174.38M, an estimated increase of 224.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $625.95M, an increase of 22.80% less than the figure of $224.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $811.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155.55M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QDEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7B, up 64.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.94B and the low estimate is $723.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.