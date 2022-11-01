There Is Still Room For Renalytix Plc (RNLX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) closed the day trading at $1.95 up 16.77% from the previous closing price of $1.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 708340 shares were traded. RNLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RNLX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On January 04, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.

On October 04, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on October 04, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNLX has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6058, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9761.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RNLX traded about 108.99K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RNLX traded about 193.78k shares per day. A total of 36.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.84M. Shares short for RNLX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 761.77k with a Short Ratio of 6.50, compared to 771.91k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49M, up 144.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25M and the low estimate is $11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 335.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.