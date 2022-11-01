There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN).

In the latest session, Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) closed at $1.17 up 3.54% from its previous closing price of $1.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569556 shares were traded. ALZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.80 and its Current Ratio is at 11.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ascendiant Capital Markets on October 01, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 12 when AULT MILTON C III bought 2,000 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 2,467 led to the insider holds 10,096,667 shares of the business.

AULT MILTON C III bought 1,000 shares of ALZN for $1,429 on Oct 06. The 10% Owner now owns 10,094,667 shares after completing the transaction at $1.43 per share. On Sep 29, another insider, AULT MILTON C III, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $1.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,153 and bolstered with 10,093,667 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALZN has reached a high of $3.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1283, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0960.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALZN has traded an average of 600.01K shares per day and 154.01k over the past ten days. A total of 97.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.24M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ALZN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 3.15, compared to 1.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.