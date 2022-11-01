There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA).

As of close of business last night, Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.42, up 20.29% from its previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0710 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1146240 shares were traded. RKDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4486 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3505.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RKDA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 17, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $12 from $14 previously.

On June 09, 2015, Piper Jaffray started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Piper Jaffray initiated its Overweight rating on June 09, 2015, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Haley Pamela bought 700 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 490 led to the insider holds 5,088 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RKDA has reached a high of $2.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6258, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9980.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RKDA traded 174.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 225.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.50M. Insiders hold about 7.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RKDA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 472.67k with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 592.86k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $2.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3M to a low estimate of $2.28M. As of the current estimate, Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.71M, an estimated increase of 33.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.9M, an increase of 64.10% over than the figure of $33.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RKDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.78M, up 75.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20M and the low estimate is $20M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.