There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD).

As of close of business last night, Pinduoduo Inc.’s stock clocked out at $54.83, up 3.55% from its previous closing price of $52.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13387565 shares were traded. PDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PDD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $70 from $66 previously.

On August 30, 2022, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $93.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinduoduo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDD has reached a high of $95.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PDD traded 12.97M shares on average per day over the past three months and 21.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 909.67M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PDD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.42, compared to 20.25M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.62 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 30 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 42 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.04B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 42 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.92B and the low estimate is $17.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.