There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI).

In the latest session, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) closed at $56.76 down -3.54% from its previous closing price of $58.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1210722 shares were traded. SI stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Silvergate Capital Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $64 from $108 previously.

On October 06, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $115 to $70.

On August 04, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $135.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on August 04, 2022, with a $135 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when LANE ALAN J sold 16,314 shares for $92.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,508,324 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Fraher Kathleen sold 750 shares of SI for $101,250 on Apr 22. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 10,097 shares after completing the transaction at $135.00 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Fraher Kathleen, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 750 shares for $130.44 each. As a result, the insider received 97,826 and left with 10,847 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Silvergate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SI has reached a high of $239.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SI has traded an average of 777.65K shares per day and 1.5M over the past ten days. A total of 31.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.01M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.04, compared to 3.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.80% and a Short% of Float of 14.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $1.86 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $4.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.95. EPS for the following year is $7.98, with 10 analysts recommending between $9.21 and $6.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $100.39M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $108M to a low estimate of $93.7M. As of the current estimate, Silvergate Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $51.7M, an estimated increase of 94.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.69M, an increase of 138.90% over than the figure of $94.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $128M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $384M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $341.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $360.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $174.52M, up 106.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $558.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $590.9M and the low estimate is $519.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.