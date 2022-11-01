There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

The closing price of First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) was $145.57 for the day, up 9.72% from the previous closing price of $132.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+12.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7068268 shares were traded. FSLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $148.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FSLR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $88 to $150.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Buy on September 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $172.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when KENNEDY R CRAIG sold 600 shares for $125.68 per share. The transaction valued at 75,408 led to the insider holds 18,888 shares of the business.

KENNEDY R CRAIG sold 600 shares of FSLR for $80,772 on Sep 15. The Director now owns 19,185 shares after completing the transaction at $134.62 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Gloeckler Markus, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 465 shares for $118.74 each. As a result, the insider received 55,214 and left with 1,373 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 165.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 51.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 29.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSLR has reached a high of $145.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.82.

Shares Statistics:

FSLR traded an average of 3.19M shares per day over the past three months and 3.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.04M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.54, compared to 4.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.83 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and -$2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.95 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.92B, down -15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.