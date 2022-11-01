There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

The closing price of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) was $23.74 for the day, down -4.27% from the previous closing price of $24.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1787276 shares were traded. EDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EDU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $18.80 to $36.60.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDU has reached a high of $29.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.37.

Shares Statistics:

EDU traded an average of 2.03M shares per day over the past three months and 3.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 169.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EDU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.54, compared to 11.84M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.12 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, down -27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.16B and the low estimate is $1.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.