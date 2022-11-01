There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA)

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) closed the day trading at $5.80 down -3.33% from the previous closing price of $6.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1521100 shares were traded. SANA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SANA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on March 01, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On March 01, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $35.

On March 01, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on March 01, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Yang Patrick Y bought 28,000 shares for $7.30 per share. The transaction valued at 204,400 led to the insider holds 174,250 shares of the business.

MacDonald James J. sold 333 shares of SANA for $2,091 on Feb 18. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 429,417 shares after completing the transaction at $6.28 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SANA has reached a high of $23.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SANA traded about 1.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SANA traded about 862.16k shares per day. A total of 187.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.78M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SANA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.35M with a Short Ratio of 21.67, compared to 19.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.78% and a Short% of Float of 24.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is -$2.18, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.32 and -$2.8.