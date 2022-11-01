This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Angi Inc. (ANGI)

In the latest session, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) closed at $2.15 up 0.47% from its previous closing price of $2.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1693614 shares were traded. ANGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1050.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Angi Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 06, 2021, Truist reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $14.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating for the stock on August 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Hicks Bowman Angela R. sold 5,000 shares for $5.19 per share. The transaction valued at 25,950 led to the insider holds 194,941 shares of the business.

Hicks Bowman Angela R. sold 5,000 shares of ANGI for $25,000 on Jul 18. The Director now owns 199,941 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Hicks Bowman Angela R., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 25,000 and left with 204,941 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANGI has reached a high of $12.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1228, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0637.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ANGI has traded an average of 1.59M shares per day and 1.46M over the past ten days. A total of 502.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.14M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ANGI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.81, compared to 5.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 11.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $489.76M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $508.4M to a low estimate of $474.39M. As of the current estimate, Angi Inc.’s year-ago sales were $425.47M, an estimated increase of 15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $521.35M, an increase of 13.00% less than the figure of $15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $537.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $502.48M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.28B and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.