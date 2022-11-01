This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

In the latest session, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) closed at $4.57 down -0.44% from its previous closing price of $4.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17470722 shares were traded. BBBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wedbush Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on August 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Arnal Gustavo sold 12,500 shares for $29.95 per share. The transaction valued at 374,375 led to the insider holds 255,396 shares of the business.

Arnal Gustavo sold 42,513 shares of BBBY for $1,029,824 on Aug 16. The EVP, CFO now owns 267,896 shares after completing the transaction at $24.22 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Cohen Ryan, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 5,000,000 shares for $21.17 each. As a result, the insider received 105,845,055 and left with 2,780,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBBY has reached a high of $30.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.0850, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.5201.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBBY has traded an average of 44.31M shares per day and 17.38M over the past ten days. A total of 79.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.25M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BBBY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.56M with a Short Ratio of 0.68, compared to 24.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 35.72% and a Short% of Float of 101.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.99 and a low estimate of -$2.99, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.13, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.09 and -$8.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.06. EPS for the following year is -$3.42, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.68 and -$7.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.87B, down -17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.59B and the low estimate is $6.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.